You’re not special

We live comfortable lives. The standard of living today for even the poorest in America is better than the richest Americans just over 100 years ago. Even people like Carnegie and Rockefeller, despite their vast wealth, didn’t have access to many modern luxuries like electricity, medicine, gas, cellphones, cable, etc. Sure, people still have tough lives today, but in historical context life is pretty easy. And maybe this is a root cause of our modern “problems” where the ease of modern life has led to mostly manufactured crises:

1. People actively looking for some type of oppressor or something to be offended by in an effort to feel as if they have “overcome” something.

2. People happily staying on lockdown despite minimal risk of being harmed by COVID-19 because they think they are “saving” others and/or they are “surviving” something incredibly deadly.

For better or worse, Covid has made people reflect on their lives and it would appear the resounding internal feedback has been “you’ve done nothing significant.” Rather than accept the insignificance and attempt to adjust going forward, most have decided to just manufacture their significance with stories like “I survived Covid.” With this mental foundation, statistics about the mortality rate for otherwise healthy people must be cast aside. Not because these stats are believed to be conspiracy, but because they contradict an internal narrative of newfound significance. And this is why many people have developed a weird Stockholm Syndrome defending their oppressors who have imposed draconian rules: the oppressive measures further validate the significance of their story.

Here’s the reality: Statistically, surviving Covid is the equivalent of surviving your daily commute to work. Rather than attempt to manufacture a narrative about surviving Covid or overcoming oppression in the form of people saying mean things, actually do something significant. Climb a mountain. Raise a family. Actually create a compelling life story rather than living a narcissistic drama.

Chase McWhorter

Carbondale