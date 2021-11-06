You, too, can slow down
Just between us, the “average” distance between our valley communities is 10 miles. If we are five minutes late, pushing on the gas won’t magically transport us to our destination. To “make up time,” these conditions would need to be met: no enforcement, no other cars ahead of us, all green traffic lights, a speed of over 90 MPH.
Take a minute, think about it, take the pressure off with a phone call to your destination; leave sooner next time.
Diane Reynolds
Committee member, Take A Minute/Slow Down in Town
Glenwood Springs
Act now on climate change
