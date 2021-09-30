You forgot chiropractors
I noticed there is not a category for chiropractors in The Best of nominations. There are dozens of chiros throughout the Roaring Fork Valley collectively serving hundreds if not thousands of patients every week. You have massage therapists, PTs and doctors and dentists. Probably time you include one of the most important categories of health care providers in the valley.
Scott Tesoro
Sopris Chiropractic
Positive change abounds
I sense winged angels on the shoulders of renewable energy executives and investors. These humans are creating a new sustainable future for our grandchildren. They are building to the size of the human spirit.