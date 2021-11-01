Yes to 2A and Aspen arts
When I moved here in 1970, the arts in Aspen were everywhere and everyone. Today our cultural and arts organizations are led by such amazingly talented and dedicated people, but they are up against it. Tapping more to support them, without raising taxes or putting the Wheeler reserve at risk, is one of the ways we can make Aspen livable into the future.
We want interesting visitors from around the world, but we also want our own scene, year-round, to be vibrant, diverse and supportive. I was lucky enough to grow up with the arts. I later won an Emmy for prime-time television. But it was being in an arts-rich environment, meaning art was not only for the rich, that led to so many creative outlets in my life, and has made my life so much more full. Aspen has a rich history as a center for artistic and cultural expression, and its best days don’t have to be behind us.
Please vote yes for 2A.
Candice Olson
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Larry Butler for Aspen BOE
Larry Butler would make an excellent Aspen school board member. Larry has served on the board of Ascendigo Autism Services with me for many years. He has been an effective, thoughtful and engaged contributor to…