Yes to 2A and Aspen arts

When I moved here in 1970, the arts in Aspen were everywhere and everyone. Today our cultural and arts organizations are led by such amazingly talented and dedicated people, but they are up against it. Tapping more to support them, without raising taxes or putting the Wheeler reserve at risk, is one of the ways we can make Aspen livable into the future.

We want interesting visitors from around the world, but we also want our own scene, year-round, to be vibrant, diverse and supportive. I was lucky enough to grow up with the arts. I later won an Emmy for prime-time television. But it was being in an arts-rich environment, meaning art was not only for the rich, that led to so many creative outlets in my life, and has made my life so much more full. Aspen has a rich history as a center for artistic and cultural expression, and its best days don’t have to be behind us.

Please vote yes for 2A.

Candice Olson

Aspen