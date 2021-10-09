Yes on 5B, Kenny and Kathryn for RFSD

With all the complicated problems we face today, it’s hard to find a simple step you can take to have a positive impact on a big problem. But on Nov. 2 you have a great opportunity to use your ballot to directly improve our local schools by voting for Kenny Tietler and Kathryn Kuhlenberg for school board, and voting yes on 5B.

Kenny and Kathryn are experienced educators who deeply understand the complex issues facing our schools, and are dedicated to providing the best opportunities to every student in our communities.

The mill levy override proposed in 5B is the only way Roaring Fork Schools can increase teacher and staff salaries enough to address the staffing crisis that’s threatening the quality of our kids’ education. 5B will only cost the average homeowner an additional $14.21 per month, but will enable our schools to recruit and retain the high quality teachers and staff our students deserve.

The outcome of this election, and the future of our schools, will be determined by how many supporters make the effort to return their ballots by Nov 2. This is up to you. Seize this rare opportunity to have a positive impact on your local community. Vote yes on 5B and vote for Kenny and Kathryn by Nov 2.

Ben Bohmfalk





Carbondale