Yes on 3A will preserve Basalt’s heart and soul
Basalt voters who want to preserve and revitalize our historic downtown should vote “Yes” for ballot issue 3A. It will also provide funding for affordable housing and “green initiatives,” without raising taxes.
We need to preserve the historic place that gives Basalt its unique character. Improving the Midland Avenue streetscape and the underlying infrastructure will insure its longevity.
That area, along with our other historic structures, such as the Arbaney Park charcoal kilns, are what puts Basalt’s “there, there.”
Please keep Basalt authentic by preserving and enhancing the heart and soul of the town.
Bernie Grauer
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Yes on Aspen 2A will greatly benefit arts community, programming
On behalf of the Aspen Art Museum, I am writing to enthusiastically endorse measure Ballot Question 2A and urge Aspen voters to vote YES.