Yes on 3A will preserve Basalt’s heart and soul

Basalt voters who want to preserve and revitalize our historic downtown should vote “Yes” for ballot issue 3A. It will also provide funding for affordable housing and “green initiatives,” without raising taxes.

We need to preserve the historic place that gives Basalt its unique character. Improving the Midland Avenue streetscape and the underlying infrastructure will insure its longevity.

That area, along with our other historic structures, such as the Arbaney Park charcoal kilns, are what puts Basalt’s “there, there.”

Please keep Basalt authentic by preserving and enhancing the heart and soul of the town.

Bernie Grauer


Basalt

