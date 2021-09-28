Yes on 2A will help with year-round cultural events in Aspen

A Yes vote on Aspen’s 2A Ballot Question is a yes for arts, culture and community. Arts and culture organizations in town host an array of programs for locals that strengthen the social fabric of our community. Each organization has enriched the lives of students and adults in one form or another. From music and art classes for kids, to seminars, performances and events for adults, there are always stimulating opportunities for locals to convene year-round in a variety of ways.

At the Aspen Institute, I hear from community members often who say how grateful they are to have interesting, affordable events available to them year-round. Local teens who participate in our leadership seminars say that they want more opportunities to convene in seminars with their peers to discuss timely and timeless topics.

A Yes on 2A will help the arts and culture non-profits continue to make the magic happen, without increasing taxes or touching the Wheeler’s $40 million cash reserves. Ballots arrive in mailboxes mid-October. Vote early: in person, at Main Street drop box, or by mail.

Cristal Logan

Aspen Institute, VP of Community Programs and Engagement