Yes on 2A is investment in growth of Aspen arts community
As a resident of Aspen for over 50 years, I encourage all residents to vote YES on Proposition 2A, which releases needed funding from a well founded source.
As a photographer and artist I have been involved with founding Aspen Casting & Productions and served as a board member on the Colorado Film Commission (1984-1992) and with Aspen Film (1995-2010).
As our community grows, voting “Yes” is an investment in our arts organizations and a commitment Aspen’s cultural future.
Dede Brinkman
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Zane committed candidate for Aspen’s education board
Please vote for Anna Zane for Aspen School Board. She’s qualified, committed, and a great communicator. F