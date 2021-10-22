Yes on 2A is investment in growth of Aspen arts community

As a resident of Aspen for over 50 years, I encourage all residents to vote YES on Proposition 2A, which releases needed funding from a well founded source.

As a photographer and artist I have been involved with founding Aspen Casting & Productions and served as a board member on the Colorado Film Commission (1984-1992) and with Aspen Film (1995-2010).

As our community grows, voting “Yes” is an investment in our arts organizations and a commitment Aspen’s cultural future.

Dede Brinkman

Aspen