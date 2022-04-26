X’ed out of Aspen

After almost 40 years of providing health services in Aspen, it is time for me to make my eXit to my Carbondale office. It has been an eXtraordinary eXperience serving the eXcellent community of Aspen and its tourists. I have felt honored to be in the presence of the most eXotic mountain town in the West.

Thanks, Aspen, hope to see you in my office in Carbondale or in the eXtreme mountains of Aspen.

Teresa Salvadore

Carbondale