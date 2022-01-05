Worker-housing Haters LLC

We sure have a king-sized brouhaha of a culture war going on in Happy Valley. To the anti-employee housing folks I say, “Yeah, the current employee housing program isn’t perfect.” So what? Tell me what government program is 100% perfect. You rant and rave that there are a few out of many thousands of units that have an empty room; yet you never complain about how empty short-term rentals or second homes are.

One can be disabled and still remain in one’s employee housing, or would you kick disabled people out? In my mind, you are Scrooge incarnate incapable of understanding housing realities. There are a lot Scrooges in town, and it’s amazing how many have the same last name, that being LLC.

Tom Mooney

Aspen