Work with me here, council
Dear honorable mayor and Aspen City Council:
I really appreciate how creative you are all being working with Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority and Aspen Skiing Co.
May I suggest the following for real incentives:
• It was reported the city picked up $50,000,000 (yes, fifty million dollars), so come up with a dollar amount beyond a ski pass what you will pay to subsidize room rentals.
• Put together an executive group of local experts to start planning new employee neighborhoods as you started at the lumberyard. Try a public-private partnership at the Forest Service parcel. We all know the private sector can build quicker, better,
More efficient and for much less money. Let’s go. I am happy to help find that team.
Lorrie Winnerman
Aspen
But why, Skico?
Growing up in the valley was magical. I was able to ski every weekend at a reasonable price, then when my mom became a ski instructor for Aspen Skiing Co., she was able to give…