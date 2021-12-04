Work with me here, council

Dear honorable mayor and Aspen City Council:

I really appreciate how creative you are all being working with Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority and Aspen Skiing Co.

May I suggest the following for real incentives:

• It was reported the city picked up $50,000,000 (yes, fifty million dollars), so come up with a dollar amount beyond a ski pass what you will pay to subsidize room rentals.

• Put together an executive group of local experts to start planning new employee neighborhoods as you started at the lumberyard. Try a public-private partnership at the Forest Service parcel. We all know the private sector can build quicker, better,





More efficient and for much less money. Let’s go. I am happy to help find that team.

Lorrie Winnerman

Aspen