Words to live by

I applaud Judson Haims in his article on dignity and aging in realizing that despite his good intentions, he needs to work not only on his delivery but on the particular language he uses. (“Dignity and aging,” Aug. 10, The Aspen Times)

Dr. Naomi Remen has written that “Helping is based on inequality; it is not a relationship between equals. When you help you use your own strength to help those of lesser strength. When we help, we may inadvertently take away from people more than we could ever give them; we may diminish their self-esteem, their sense of worth, integrity and wholeness.” And she suggests that a better question would be “how can I serve,” because service is a relationship between equals.

Edith Eger, Auschwitz survivor and trauma psychotherapist suggests another way to ask: “How can I be of use to you?” These words are for all of us, no matter our age.

Judie Blanchard

Co-chair, Carbondale Age-Friendly Community Initiative (CAFCI)