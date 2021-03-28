Woody Creek housing not part of those ’slums’

This letter was originally addressed to columnist Elizabeth Milias.

Per your Sunday column (“Selling Aspen’s Slums”), please be aware, in Woody Creek’s APCHA value-suppressed and owner-selected housing community: we are not subsidized and have never received a subsidy — for individual homes or community infrastructure.

It’s amazing we — individually and collectively — keep things functioning here at all considering we are an asset-and-income limited pool carrying the burden of taking care of our homes and community infrastructure and everything that goes along with it, in this place. It is nearly impossible to bring in necessary contractor and support services from the free market. Who wants to work for us, our homes or our village’s systems, within a necessarily shoe string budget, when just next door are customers of great wealth?

We are doing our best and are (from my perspective, in general) keeping our homes and the community functional here. And to what end? When it’s time to sell APCHA walks in and devalues the asset we’ve been paying mortgage, interest and taxes on for all these years, and our home is called a slum.

Peg O’Brien

Woody Creek