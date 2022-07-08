Women’s rights, health overlooked by pro-lifer
Chase McWhorter, your letter reveals you have an uneducated approach and opinion of abortion rights in this country (“States’ rights isn’t new,” July 8, The Aspen Times).
It’s about woman’s health and their personal right to make their own decisions about their body. It’s abhorrent that the courts are turning these decisions over to the states. More to the point, those “crazy” right-wing religious zealot states. No, it’s not a matter of some states allow and others don’t. It’s plain wrong.
And to address your other point. Pro-lifers are violent and have killed many in their disgusting mission. Please get your facts straight.
Ken Fry
Glenwood Springs
