Women slighted in Power of Four coverage

Congratulations to the 2022 winners of the Power of Four race that took place two weeks ago. It was undoubtedly a grueling feat of talent, grit, perseverance and probably some luck to skin, hike and ski 24 miles and scale more than 10,000 vertical feet across Snowmass, Buttermilk, Aspen Highlands and Aspen Mountain.

This year’s men’s finishers, brothers John and Pete Gaston, deserved an 11-paragraph article featuring their accomplishments, future goals, and their successful Aspen-based business. However, one line was devoted to the women’s division finishers, Caroline Tory and partner Jordan Gaston. One.

Tory, five-time competitor, three-time women’s division runner-up and winner of the 2018 Power of Four Triple Crown, is the managing partner of Aspen Words. Jordan Gaston learned one week prior to the race that she would be replacing Tory’s sister Sara, who had broken her ankle. In addition, Jordan had just given birth one year earlier. Their compelling story is both historic and heroic.

Women have been fighting for equal access, equal pay and equal recognition since the beginning of time. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, a champion of gender equality, is quoted as saying, “Real Change, enduring change, happens one step at a time” when she was nominated to the Supreme Court in 1993. Tory and Gaston took those steps on March 5, 2022. It’s time we give them the respect and acknowledgment they deserve. It is, after all, Women’s History Month.

Margo Calvetti





Carbondale