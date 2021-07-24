Willfully blind
Editor’s note: The following letter was written to Bruno Kirchenwitz, a frequent writer of letters to the editor of The Aspen Times.
Dear Bruno,
“Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” — Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Bob Burns
Carbondale
