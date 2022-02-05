 Wildlife pushed out by human entitlement | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Wildlife pushed out by human entitlement

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Jonathan Thompson’s editorial pointing out the conflict of the human interface with the effort to protect bighorn sheep in the Teton Range echoes the entire history of the European “discovery” and settlement of the Americas, a “land of opportunity” seen here simply for the taking, an entitlement that built our modern world, now seemingly intent on destroying the Earth’s wonder. (“Guess who has outsized clout on public lands?” guest commentary, Jan. 19, The Aspen Times)

Robert Porath

Boulder/Meredith

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Letter to the Editor

An unfashionable trend

Fast fashion is a tragedy of the commons, a situation in which individuals have an incentive to consume a resource, but at the expense of others. The term “fast fashion” refers to cheap, stylish, mass-produced…

See more