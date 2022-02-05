Wildlife pushed out by human entitlement
Jonathan Thompson’s editorial pointing out the conflict of the human interface with the effort to protect bighorn sheep in the Teton Range echoes the entire history of the European “discovery” and settlement of the Americas, a “land of opportunity” seen here simply for the taking, an entitlement that built our modern world, now seemingly intent on destroying the Earth’s wonder. (“Guess who has outsized clout on public lands?” guest commentary, Jan. 19, The Aspen Times)
Robert Porath
Boulder/Meredith
