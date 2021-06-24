The best reason to cook with magnetic induction technology is a summertime thing. With gas cooking, one maximizes heat creation with maximum waste heat. One doesn’t use wasted heat, yet you pay for it and with air conditioning on, you pay again to remove it. Why pay twice for nothing?

Magnetic induction cooking throws off the least amount of waste heat. It is as quick, safer, cheaper to use and easier to clean than gas stoves. One-hundred-and-twenty volt-, single- or double-burner, portable counter-top cook tops look sharp and have lots of cool digital controls. And with one’s electric and gas bills savings, they pay for themselves.

Tom Mooney

Aspen