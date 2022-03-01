Who’s McClure Pass trail proposal for?
In regards to the article about the divisions on the McClure Pass bike trail, the lead photo is misleading (“Redstone to McClure Pass trail proposal unveils deep divisions,” Feb. 24, The Aspen Times). That section of the road is wide enough to accommodate road cyclists. Other sections are more narrow and dangerous for cyclists given the traffic volumes.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has done a disservice to cyclists by poor re-paving and reducing the usable width of the shoulder. But the proposed trail isn’t for road cyclists anyway. It’s for mountain and gravel bikes. This proposal expands the area accessible to mountain bikes (those who stay off e-bikes, of course), but do we really need to make that happen? Cyclists using mountain and gravel bikes on this section aren’t likely to have ridden from Carbondale nor are they likely to ride on to Kebler Pass and Crested Butte. So this section isn’t really about the Carbondale to Crested Butte cycling route. It’s about something else.
Susan Rhea
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Who’s McClure Pass trail proposal for?
In regards to the article about the divisions on the McClure Pass bike trail, the lead photo is misleading (“Redstone to McClure Pass trail proposal unveils deep divisions,” Feb. 24, The Aspen Times). That section…