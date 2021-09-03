Who’s being discriminated against?

CRS section 24-34-601, Colorado’s public accommodation law, prohibits a business from refusing to provide services to any member of the public on the basis of gender identity. But it doesn’t prohibit discrimination on the basis of beliefs.

So I guess it is OK for the Aspen lab to refuse to administer a COVID test to a freethinker of color who escaped from the plantation because she’s confident of her gender identity. I was pretty sure that was where we had arrived. Good to have confirmation.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen