Whole Foods shoppers going for woke
At Willits Saturday we counted the number of mask wearers emerging from Whole Foods vs. City Market. Even though City Market is much larger with more traffic, there were three times as many mask wearers emerging from Whole Foods.
Conclusion: City Market customers shop to feed their families. Whole Foods customers shop to advertise their wokeness.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
OHV mayhem in Marble
Your article in the June 19, 2021 Aspen Times was very informative. Curtis Wackerle covered all the points (“Parking is a choke point in Marble’s motorized use conundrum,” Aspen Journalism).