Who gives a duct about pricey Aspen property?
Three points:
1) Why are bloated real estate “deals” front-page news, or even news at all?
2) What exactly does Aspen X stand for — exclusive?
3) I’m no longer embarrassed when my significant other wears his circa 1984 heavily duct-taped down jacket to Ace Hardware. In fact, it makes me proud!
Ellyn Craven
Aspen
Aspen’s great experiment
An interesting sociology experiment is playing out in our backyard. What does a community look like if housing is unaffordable for the people who work there?