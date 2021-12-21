Where’s the love?
I think I would rather read letters from Basalt seventh-graders than all the hate and anger coming from the Brunos, Emmers and Boeberts.
It is the time of year to show kindness and love to our fellow man. Wouldn’t it be great if the politicians from both sides of the fence stood up and wished each other peace and love for the future? We are going through some trying times and we need to be helping our fellow Americans get through it, and we have a lot to be thankful for.
Just imagine if the tornado that hit Alabama had hit here? Where is Jim Wingers? We need his thoughts. By the way, great article by Tony Vagneur (“Aspen only has itself to blame for amusement-park atmosphere,” commentary, Dec. 18, 2021).
Tom Marshall
Aspen
Failure to vaccinate comes with a cost
We are still in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., in large part because of the failure of millions of our citizens to get vaccinated, preventing herd immunity and allowing new mutations…