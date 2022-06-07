Where will Aspen workers eat their cake?

Elizabeth Milias, I have just one question for you: Where are all of the “non-workers” who make less than $100,000 (or even $300,000) a year supposed to live?

It’s great that you can afford to live in the valley in non-subsidized housing, but you are clearly unaware of the situation in which the rest of us find ourselves. We can’t afford free-market housing and, without Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, we would not be part of this “community” (which you seem to think is a dirty word when it comes to housing).

It would be a very bizarre community with only “seasonal workers” living in subsidized housing and the mega rich living everywhere else. Good luck with that.

Bob Dennis

Aspen