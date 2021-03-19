Where were the woke warriors March 17?
Cultural appropriation has been a dominant topic in the new woke world. By definition, cultural appropriation is the adoption of an element or elements of one culture or identity by members of another culture or identity. This can be controversial when members of a dominant culture appropriate from disadvantaged minority cultures.
Insert St. Patrick’s Day. As someone of Scotch-Irish decent, should I be offended seeing other ethnic groups dressing in leprechaun outfits and drinking beer? Are all Irish viewed as drunken leprechauns? Hopefully, woke warriors across the country have officially stopped engaging in this holiday and will come to the defense of Irish people.
While they are at it, please also write a letter to Notre Dame and demand they stop using a leprechaun as their mascot and calling themselves the Fighting Irish.
Now excuse me while I go have another Guiness, get in a fight and dance an Irish jig, … because I’m allowed to do it.
Chase McWhorter
Carbondale
