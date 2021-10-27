When yes really means no

Aspen City Council member John Doyle writing in favor of ballot measure 2A argues, “I ask your support in voting yes on 2A now so that we do not run the risk of outside groups trying to claim the RETT funds for other purposes.” (Aspen Times, Oct. 20, 2021). Is he blind to the fact that the outside groups pressing approval of 2A seek to use those funds for purposes other than grants to the arts?

In the face of this obvious non sequitur, the endorsement by The Aspen Times states: “All of that said, question 2A relies on the faith of Aspen voters in their current and future Aspen City Council members, who are the final arbiters of where Wheeler RETT money goes to nonprofits.”

True and well said: How much faith do you have in the current council (to say nothing of unknown future councils) to, without any guidelines or limitations, properly allocate millions of dollars at their sole discretion when they cannot now recognize the Trojan horse standing in front of them ?

Neil Siegel

Aspen