‘When in Rome (or Aspen)’
Hello, visitors; you know who you are
Your first home’s not here, you’ve come from afar
Welcome to Aspen; we hope you enjoy it
But more and more your values destroy it
An Aspen home doesn’t make an Aspenite
There’s a culture here; ways to live right
Money ain’t everything in this exceptional place
Mountains and minds are Aspen’s cultural base
Live in a castle if that makes you whole
Own the Louvre’s art, if that’s your goal
Fly your own jet if that makes you high
Believe you’re the world’s most important guy
But when you’re in Aspen, you’re not in LA
Or New York or Dallas or Biscayne Bay
In Chicago, fine, honk your horn
In the Hamptons, self-adore the wellborn
However, it’s decency here that has cachet
Arrogance and rudeness aren’t the Aspen way
But if that’s too hard to do … or understand
Then make your visit shorter — much shorter than planned
Greg Lewis
Woody Creek
