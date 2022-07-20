When Aspen was cool
As I recall from back in the ski-bum days when Aspen was “cool,” before the really big money came in for second, third, and fourth homes, locals would rent out a room for skiers who worked at low-end jobs just to be there, and during the summer music festival, would open their doors to music students. Ah! Those were the days.
Robert Porath
Boulder and Meredith
