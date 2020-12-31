When America had grit
We went all in after the attack on Pearl Harbor (1941, World War II). The iconic Rosie the Riveter represented the plurality of women who were needed on war equipment production lines. There she was in the poster flexing her muscles saying either “We Can Do It!” or “You Can Do It!”
People were united and energized; we were in it to win it. Considering our current situation, the Greatest Generation set the bar high for us to emulate. Rosie would have worn a mask — on the job, outside, carpooling, greeting neighbors. She was in it to win it.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
