Wheeler 2A for the win

Since its inception over 42 years ago, the Wheeler real estate transfer tax has always been intended to support just two things: the Wheeler Opera House and the arts community. It should not be piggy bank to be used for other projects or city expenses.

Over time the importance of the arts community in Aspen has grown exponentially while the grants available to them from the RETT have been capped at $100,000 a year. I’m voting yes on 2A to finally fix that, and to make sure future RETT funds remain focused on the Wheeler and arts. Passing 2A maintains the Wheeler’s priority in our community while enabling local arts support at a more impactful level, all without raising any taxes.

Chip Fuller

Aspen