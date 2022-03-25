What’s the Big Deal in Aspen? Greed

Given that every astronomical real estate flip is reported as newsworthy in your newspaper (Gorsuch et al, Hilfiger) and that the median price of an Aspen home so far this year is $16M, I propose that it’s time to retire “What’s the Big Deal.”

In case you don’t know, the big deal is greed. Our collective wringing of hands over affordable housing is comical when what is newsworthy is the unseemly behavior of the real estate market.

Cathy Click

Basalt

Editor’s note: “What’s the Big Deal?” is an Aspen Times weekly feature on the Business Monday page that lists the biggest real estate transaction in Pitkin County each week.