 What's the Big Deal: $28.5 million sale on Aspen's Smuggler Mountain week's highest
What's the Big Deal: $28.5 million sale on Aspen's Smuggler Mountain week's highest

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $28.5 million

Date recorded: Aug. 19

Buyer: Aspen Birchwood LLC

Seller: Castle Peak Aspen LLC

Address: 210 Sesame St., Aspen

Neighborhood: Riverside/Smuggler

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2004; remodeled in 2012

Total heated area: 10,460 square feet

Lot size: 18,992 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $29,429,200

Assessor’s office assessed value: $2,104,190

Property tax bill: $63,234

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

