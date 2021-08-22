What’s the Big Deal: $28.5 million sale on Aspen’s Smuggler Mountain week’s highest
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $28.5 million
Date recorded: Aug. 19
Buyer: Aspen Birchwood LLC
Seller: Castle Peak Aspen LLC
Address: 210 Sesame St., Aspen
Neighborhood: Riverside/Smuggler
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2004; remodeled in 2012
Total heated area: 10,460 square feet
Lot size: 18,992 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $29,429,200
Assessor’s office assessed value: $2,104,190
Property tax bill: $63,234
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
