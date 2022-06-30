What’s important on the Fourth of July

On July 4, Americans will once again gather to celebrate the day in 1776 when we declared our independence from Great Britain. It was a rocky start and standing independent has continued to bring us challenges, defeats and triumphs.

Even as we argue and protest among ourselves, we should each take a moment to remember that it is because of our freedom that we can stand up for what we believe is important. This freedom has been defended and protected in many ways. Take a moment on this Independence Day to acknowledge the men and women of our military who have been willing to serve and sacrifice — sometimes at great personal cost — to keep our freedoms safe. Today a new generation serves in our military and is making the same promise to us.



So if you see someone that you know is a veteran, please take a moment to thank him or her for their service. Give a shout or shake a hand; it is appreciated. If you are a veteran come join our veterans group at the front of the parade.



Happy Fourth of July.

Hugh Roberts, USAF Vietnam







Snowmass