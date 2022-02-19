What goes around …
Since the GOP Republican party believes ex-Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to cancel the last election, then Vice President Kamala Harris obviously has the same right.
Carl Heck
Aspen
Leave fossil fuels out of geopolitical gaming
I was aghast to read Daniel Yergin’s Feb. 15 opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal declaring that liquefied natural gas and shale oil will put the U.S. in a strategically good position to bring…