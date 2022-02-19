 What goes around … | AspenTimes.com
What goes around …

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Since the GOP Republican party believes ex-Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to cancel the last election, then Vice President Kamala Harris obviously has the same right.

Carl Heck

Aspen

