We’re voting Stacy Weiss for school board

We are writing this letter to endorse Stacey Weiss as one of the next Board of Education members for the Aspen School District. As educators who have worked closely with Stacey at the Aspen Elementary School for over 20 years, we know the school district will benefit from her service and commitment for the following reasons:

— She understands firsthand the background and culture of our unique school system and will bring an educator’s perspective to the table. In all the years we have been part of the district, the educator’s point of view has been missing.

— As a parent, teacher and an active community member, Stacey understands the strengths and needs of all the students in our schools. She has experienced and responded to the diversity that families bring to our district.

— Stacey has high standards and expectations while at the same time she understands the rewards and demands of teaching in the Aspen School District.

— Stacey is an effective communicator. She listens and is articulate when sharing her thoughts and insights.





— She will guide policies and oversee the procedures that support our children and teachers.

— Her membership will bring a balanced approach and a knowledgeable voice to enhance the Board of Education’s system of coherent governance and its decision making process.

It is without hesitation that we support Stacey as a Board of Education member. She has a “lifelong commitment to education.” Vote for Stacey Weiss!

Betsy Ann Anastas, Doreen Goldyn and Mimi Hauenstein

Aspen