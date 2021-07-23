We’re doing God’s work for our grandchildren
Been sharing my series of “loving mother Earth” letters with lots of people; still get 99% positive feedback. A woman asked me, “What are we going to do?” So I told her that we will transition to electric cars, magnetic-induction cooking technology and electric heat pumps will be used to heat our buildings and cold water.
We can all help by speaking up to defend our grandchildren’s environmental needs. We will get united to protect God’s creation, and this will shock apathetic people who are in deep denial about our climate.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
It’s God’s turn now
Over 1 billion years of earth’s history is recorded in the rocks of Colorado’s Grand Valley. Climatic conditions swung wildly over that period. From tremendous forces like cosmic rays, sun spots, volcanoes, tectonic movements, gravitational…