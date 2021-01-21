‘Welcome Strangers’ showing Sunday

Two Rivers Unitarian-Universalist Church, in conjunction with the Roaring Fork Valley’s Interfaith Council and Sanctuary Unidos, is showing a Zoom presentation of the documentary “Welcome Strangers” at 10 a.m. Sunday.

“Welcome Strangers ” is a compassionate look at the trials and tribulations faced by immigrants and asylum seekers released temporarily onto the streets from the Aurora Detention Center. They have no idea where they are, often don’t speak English, as they wander around in an unfriendly industrialized district.

There’s hope there’ll be some humane immigration reform with the new administration in Washington, but the wrath heaped upon those who’re only seeking a better life for themselves and their families by the previous federal government persists. “Welcome Strangers” describes how bad the situation is and suggests a path to reconciliation.

Sarah Jackson, founder of Casa de Paz, a Denver-based immigrant support group, searches the streets for these people and invites them into her home. Jackson will speak following the screening. The Zoom meeting ID is 828 7946 5444 and the pass code is chalice.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale