Weiss will fill void on Aspen school board
Stacey Weiss begins her introduction commentary, “I am running for the Aspen School Board because Aspen needs a professional educator’s voice in the boardroom.” This alone makes her incredibly qualified. She knows what works in a classroom and what is just wasted effort. In her very long experience she has seen both successful efforts to reform education and wasted mandates from well-intentioned but naive board members.
Beyond her extensive classroom experience, Stacey will bring her dedication to the local community. She has board experience with the Aspen Choral Society and volunteers with the Aspen Thrift Shop. She will be a board member who willingly puts in the hours to understand the nuances of new programs or initiatives. She knows to base her decisions on research and facts, whether it’s how to handle COVID-19 or what works in a reading program.
We have had many wonderful school board members in the past but what has almost always been missing is an insider’s view of what will work in the classroom and an understanding of the political climate in the schools. I spent 25 years at the Aspen Middle School and know that an educator’s perspective on the school board would have prevented many problems. I strongly encourage you to vote for Stacey.
Peter Westcott
Carbdonale
