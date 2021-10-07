Weiss will fill a void on Aspen school board

I write this letter in support of Stacey Weiss for Aspen School District board. Stacey is a lifelong educator who has a deep understanding of and passion for public education. She is thoughtful, caring and extremely dedicated.

A teacher for over 30 years, she would bring a unique perspective to the board, a perspective that has been missing for many years. Stacey’s commitment to equity, to improving climate and culture; attracting and retaining quality educators; and her belief in the uniqueness of our school district make her an easy choice. As an alum, teacher and a parent in the district, I encourage you to vote for Stacey Weiss!

Marnie White

Carbondale