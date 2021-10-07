Weiss will fill a void on Aspen school board
I write this letter in support of Stacey Weiss for Aspen School District board. Stacey is a lifelong educator who has a deep understanding of and passion for public education. She is thoughtful, caring and extremely dedicated.
A teacher for over 30 years, she would bring a unique perspective to the board, a perspective that has been missing for many years. Stacey’s commitment to equity, to improving climate and culture; attracting and retaining quality educators; and her belief in the uniqueness of our school district make her an easy choice. As an alum, teacher and a parent in the district, I encourage you to vote for Stacey Weiss!
Marnie White
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Teitler, Kuhlenber will work hard for RFSD
I’ll be voting for Kenny Teitler and Kathryn Kuhlenberg for Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education. Kenny and Kathryn are uniquely qualified to serve our community. With decades of combined education experience between them spanning…