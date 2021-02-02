We feel your pain and fear, Red Ant
I want to congratulate Elizabeth Milias for the remarkable insight found in her Aspen Times column on Jan. 31 (“A Confederate Flag, a swastika and a MAGA hat”).
As I read it, I kept thinking that I had not yet read such a concise and accurate local opinion description of the nation’s congressional Democrats’ frustration with their Republican colleagues since the events of Jan. 6. Your words that the incendiary comments posted on social media made you “horrified, threatened and … fearful” could have come straight from the lips of Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And Skippy Mesirow wasn’t even threatening your life!
Substitute in your piece Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley for Skippy and Kevin McCarthy and Marco Rubio for Torre and Ward, and you might get yourself an invitation to appear on “The Rachael Maddow Show”! And I especially liked your line stating that Skippy’s claim to desire “a post-partisan nation through bringing people across ideologies rings incredibly hollow.” Didn’t Chuck Schumer say that?
Congratulations again, Elizabeth. The Red Ant also is a “gift that keeps on giving.”
Don Bird
Aspen
