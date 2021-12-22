We can help tornado victims
As we all know, many folks in Kentucky have suffered the loss of their homes due to unseasonable weather events, while we folks in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley have been blessed with good weather.
During this Christmas season, let us remember to give thanks for those blessings by sharing our good fortune with a gift of financial help for the victims of that disaster.
One way you can help is to send a contribution to: The Salvation Army Relief, c/o PO Box 1959, Atlanta, Georgia, 30301.
May your Christmas be blessed by your kindness.
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
We’re not gonna take it
Thank you for publishing Carolyn Sackariason’s article, “Rants of the entitled have a special place in a reporter’s inbox.” I was heartened to hear her confirm she works for community members like me. I hope…