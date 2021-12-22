We can help tornado victims

As we all know, many folks in Kentucky have suffered the loss of their homes due to unseasonable weather events, while we folks in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley have been blessed with good weather.

During this Christmas season, let us remember to give thanks for those blessings by sharing our good fortune with a gift of financial help for the victims of that disaster.

One way you can help is to send a contribution to: The Salvation Army Relief, c/o PO Box 1959, Atlanta, Georgia, 30301.

May your Christmas be blessed by your kindness.

Jim Markalunas





Aspen