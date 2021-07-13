 We are not doomed | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

We are not doomed

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

More unfounded claims of man-caused climate doom have appeared in recent letters and the article about pointless mandatory composting (e.g., “only eight years to doomsday!”). For those who can tolerate facts, try “Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom” by Dr. Patrick Moore.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letter to the Editor

We are not doomed

|

More unfounded claims of man-caused climate doom have appeared in recent letters and the article about pointless mandatory composting (e.g., “only eight years to doomsday!”). For those who can tolerate facts, try “Fake Invisible Catastrophes…

See more