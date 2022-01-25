Watch where you walk on Snowmass trails
The Snowmass Village cross country ski course is suffering from its own epidemic, that of people walking on, and destroying, our beautifully groomed trails.
Despite the signs that clearly forbid this, people see the footprints from others and rationalize that it must be OK. It is not, and it’s very frustrating. XC skiers, if you see something, say something. If you encounter a hiker on the trail, point out where walking and dogs are allowed, which is on the Labrador Trail on the perimeter of the course.
Thank you for your help.
Tom Hills
Snowmass Village
