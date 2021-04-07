Wash Post lives up to its motto — finally
According to the “fact checkers” at The Washington Post, Biden uttered a number of untruths in his recent press conference. They were real whoppers. Perhaps that paper is finally and belatedly living up to its motto of “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”
Frieda Wallison
Old Snowmass
Keep kids in school and out of quarantine
Three weeks ago my 10-year-old daughter was quarantined because another fifth grade student had tested positive for COVID-19. The entire fifth grade was shut down for more than a week.