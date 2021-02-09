Ward Hauenstein has earned another term
I did not support Ward Hauenstein for Aspen City Council in 2017. My mistake.
Ward held no grudge; rather he reached out for my opinion. We’ve talked a lot since. We may not have always reached the same conclusion, but he was inquisitive and thoughtful and he listened to my point of view. He takes his job seriously, is informed and, ultimately, decisive. Repeatedly, Ward has shown that he cares deeply about issues facing our community.
Thank you for your leadership, Ward. Please give Ward the opportunity to continue his good work for Aspen by returning him to City Council.
Michael Goldberg
Aspen
