Wake up, Aspen

To City Council and BOCC,

Our valuable employee housing inventory needs real and sustainable management now. Elizabeth Milias (“The housing fix is in,” commentary, Jan. 2, 2022, The Aspen Times) and others are correct: We have sufficient inventory perhaps if managed well and not by a board that is conflicted by living in the inventory they are managing. Some of us have been asking for these changes for years, and our concerns have fallen on deaf ears. The community needs to wake up before we destroy the heaven that Aspen is.

Arguably the largest growth is occurring in deed-restricted housing, not the free-market properties. This growth will overwhelm the infrastructure that the same boards fail to manage well or even attempt to fix. Think about the raw numbers of people and cars we will need to move into town with the new Burlingame and lumber yard employee properties, thousands in total. This will make the traffic that is already uncontrolled far worse.

Ask anyone, we all know of deed-restricted housing occupants renting as a short-term rental or second home. We likely have the inventory we need now if managed. Additionally, retiree housing needs to be considered and managed well, as the past formulas for growth and mitigating housing didn’t anticipate this large community.

So we all better wake up before this reality turns into a nightmare, and we destroy the community we all have come to enjoy!





Chuck Frias

Aspen