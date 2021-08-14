Wagner Parking Lot?
Does the short-sited and naive “fix the entrance” crowd want to use Wagner Park for the hundreds of cars and trucks coming in on their new freeway?
Carl Heck
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Efficient, affordable housing for all
“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” sounds great, but try finding affordable decent housing with a low income. Clearly, the free market is not working for most people.