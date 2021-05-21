Voting deadline June 7 in Holy Cross election

There are more candidates than ever in the upcoming mail-in Holy Cross election, which is a sign of the utility’s growing leadership and relevance at the local and national level. Indeed, thanks to board vision and phenomenal staff, the utility, a small rural co-op owned by you the members, has pioneered a new model for reliable, affordable and renewable energy, with a goal of 100% clean power by 2030. To get there, we’ll need continued leadership from the board.

That’s why I encourage you to vote for Bob Gardner and Kristen Bertuglia, and newcomer but longtime green design and clean energy professional Kristen Hartel. Please mail your ballot (which should be in your mailbox) by June 7.

Dan Richardson

Carbondale