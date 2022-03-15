Voters lose in Gorsuch deal

No surprise here that Norway Island LLC sold to a Russian developer. Only surprise was that Aspen voters in 2019 actually believed the Gorsuch House “team” blah blah blah that “we’re locals and we care about Aspen.” Yeah, right.

This vote changed a nondevelopable parcel zoned conservation to lodging, thus allowing for this land-grabbed development to occur.

Voter approval for this kind of zoning conversion is an important tool, to be used for these zoning changes. However, this regulation needs to be updated; zoning changes must be passed by a super majority of votes, a two-thirds majority. You can’t have a handful of voters, in this case 26, make decisions that will affect our town for generations. Council, update this regulation now, please.

As the old saying goes “ Fool me once …”

Yasmine dePagter





Aspen