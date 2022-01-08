Voter whiplash
Hey, Maurice (Emmer), does this mean that us poor working locals living in “subsidized housing” will have the three-fifths rule, as written in the US Constitution Article 1, Section 2 U.S. Constitution 1787, applied to us? (“Only free-market homeowners should vote in Aspen elections,” letters, Jan. 6, The Aspen Times).
Or will you appropriately whip us for being so entitled?
Howard George Moglewer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Boebert wants it both ways
Dear Congresswoman Boebert,